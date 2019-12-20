Christmas Collection brings holiday joy an money to One Heart

For many, the Christmas season means music, and a time for giving, and those two came together as one at the Performing Arts Center.

"A Christmas Collection" combined local musicians and the concept was created last Spring between Anna-Marie Thatcher and the late Roy Hillenbrand to raise money for One heart.

Thatcher says the program is a little more contimarary and has choir music and readings.

All the profits from Christmas Collection will go directly to One Heart.

For the producer and director of the show, it will have a special meaning for a few reasons.

"I'm very excited, this is a program I've wanted do do for quite some time and as it happened Ray died exactly a year after my husband Graham died," says Anna Marie Thatcher, Producer and Director

If you would like to see Christmas Collection tickets are 25 dollars and show times are on Saturday at 2 and 7:30

