China counts 170 virus deaths, new countries find infections

China has counted 170 deaths from a new virus and more countries have reported infections, including some spread locally, as foreign evacuees from China’s worst-hit region returned home.

Passengers arriving from a China Southern Airlines flight from Changsha in China are screened for the new type of coronavirus, whose symptoms are similar to the cold or flu and many other illnesses, upon their arrival at the Jomo Kenyatta international airport in Nairobi, Kenya, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. Some countries began evacuating their citizens Wednesday from Wuhan, the Chinese city hardest-hit by an outbreak of the new virus that is thought to have killed over one hundred people and infected more than 6,000. (AP Photo/Patrick Ngugi)

Chinese officials have reported a total of 7,711 cases in the country. Locally spread cases outside China have been a worrying concern among global health officials.

India and the Philippines reported their first cases, in a traveler and a student who had both been to the Chinese city where the new coronavirus first surfaced.

South Korea confirmed a case that was locally spread, in a man who had contact with a patient diagnosed earlier.

The World Health Organization is reconvening experts on Thursday to assess whether the outbreak should be declared a global emergency.

Shares have fallen sharply in Europe and Asia as concern over the impact of the virus outbreak in China deepens.

Taiwan’s benchmark dived 5.8% as its market reopened Thursday after the Lunar New Year. Shares fell in Paris, London, Tokyo and Hong Kong.

Overnight, stocks lost momentum on Wall Street as investors tuned in to a news conference by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

The death toll from the virus rose to 170 as foreign evacuees from the worst-hit region in central China begin returning home under close observation.

President Donald Trump has been conspicuously quiet about the spread of the new type of coronavirus.

The self-described germaphobe has had little to say in public about the new virus that so far has killed 170 people in China, sickened thousands more there and led to a handful of confirmed cases in the U.S.

Confidants say Trump’s careful approach is designed to avoid upsetting the stock market or angering China. In keeping with the low-profile response, the White House announced Wednesday night that a new task force will lead the U.S. response.

A North Korean health official says the country is intensifying efforts to prevent the spread of the new virus from China into the isolated country by blocking tourists, reducing flights and mobilizing screening efforts.

Kim Dong Gun, a director from the North’s Health Ministry, told The Associated Press the North has taken “strong preventative measures" so as not to allow the virus to come into the country.

Kim said the country has strengthened inspections and health workers are making efforts to segregate and cure any suspected patients.

North Korea has yet to report any illnesses from the new virus that has sickened thousands in neighboring China.

People on Pyongyang’s streets were wearing face masks and the North’s state media has ramped up coverage of the outbreak.

