Children help send veterns on an Honor Flight to D.C.

Imagine the veterans who have never seen the monuments or memorials dedicated to the wars that they fought in....A group of young students at St. Paul's Lutheran School in Rapid City is trying to change that.

Matthew is a 6th grade student and he came across the Midwest Honor Flight program. He and his Community Outreach Club at the school decided to raise fund to send more veterans to D.C., and they said it would be meaningful for the veterans to find the names of their comrades in the war on the monuments.

Many local businesses have donated in different ways for this cause. If you are interested in donating, you can contact St. Paul's Lutheran School in Rapid City.

