Child poverty rates down and more on-time graduates in South Dakota, according to a child well-being study

South Dakota was ranked 26 in the country in the 30th Annual Annie E Casey Foundation's Kids Count, a rating system looking at child well-being by way of 16 different indicators.

Early childhood education plays a part in child well-being study. (KEVN)

Those indicators are centered around health, education, economic well-being, family and community.

Organizations like Early Childhood Connections in Rapid City are making strides to do their part, especially with education.

"We really want to get these children into pre-school so when they are ready for Kindergarten, they are ready to learn," said Autumn Gregory, director of Early Childhood Connections.

Gregory said 63% of children ages 3 and 4 in the state are not getting an early start in the classroom.

That number is is the reason why Early Childhood Connections' Starting Strong Scholarship Program gives low-income families access to healthy meals, quality learning environments, and highly qualified educators.

"You really have to look at the entire child and how you can impact them. Then you also have to look at the family. What sort of stress is the family under? Do they need support?" Gregory asked.

Youth and Family Services hopes to fill a gap as well.

"For families and care providers to lay a strong foundation means that that child, each child, has a great opportunity to continue and advance educationally throughout that child's life," said David Miller, associate executive director for Youth & Family Services.

With South Dakota having a high percentage of working mothers, both organizations say it's crucial for someone in the community to be there.

"When neither parent is at home because of the need to work and neither parent is at home and being able to provide the foundational education for the child, somebody has to be or somebody needs to be in order for that child to be best prepared," Miller continued.

"I don't really see anything coming from the state level, necessarily. to support any kind of pre-school activities but I do believe communities can step up and Rapid City is a perfect example of that," Gregory added.