Chick-fil-A to start selling bottles of its sauces

Chick-fil-A will start selling bottles of some of its popular sauces at select grocery stores.

The restaurant chain is launching a pilot program in April where it will offer bottles of its Chick-fil-A sauce and Polynesian sauce at grocery stores in Florida.

A 16-ounce bottle will cost $3.49. You will be able to purchase it at Publix, Target, Walmart and Winn-Dixie.

All proceeds will go toward Chick-fil-A’s scholarship fund for employees.

While the pilot program is limited to Florida, the company said it may one day roll the bottled sauces out nationally.

