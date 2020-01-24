Cheyenne police say they can't enforce federal tobacco law

Police in Cheyenne, Wyoming say they don't have the authority to enforce the new federal law that increased the legal age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21.

The police said Wednesday they can only legally enforce state laws and Cheyenne city ordinances.

Spokesman David Inman says city officials decided to make that clear because they'd been receiving calls from residents and local businesses. However, it's still illegal for someone under the age of 21 to purchase products containing tobacco or nicotine.

The Wyoming legislature is expected to consider a bill that would change state law to match the new federal law on tobacco sales.

A similar bill is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 28 in the South Dakota House Health and Human Services committee.