Cheyenne River Tribe stays focus on protecting their health

Governor Kristi Noem has written a letter to President Trump to specifically address Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe's checkpoints. Chairman Harold Frazier says their position on this topic remains the same. Chairman Frazier says, for the tribe, it's important to stay focus on protecting their health. Fraizer mentions that, so far, Cheyenne River Tribe has had one positive case and the patient has recovered. Frazier acknowledges that things change everyday, but credits implementing checkpoints very early on as one reason that they could keep the spread of the disease in check.

"We put a lot of thought, planning into it, and we wanted this to be able to be a good tool to us, assist us, through this pandemic. I feel that the actions we are doing and the hard work people have put into this is paying off."

Chairman Fraizer says they have a lot of important things they have to do, and it's hard to make a comment when Noem doesn't disclose the content of the affidavits that were sent to the White House.