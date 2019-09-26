Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe receives funding for damaged roadways

Last month, Regional Director Timothy LaPointe accompanied Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Chairman Harold Frazier on a tour of the roads damaged by the flooding that has wreaked havoc along the Cheyenne River area. During the trip, Frazier was able to show LaPointe the roads, culverts and bridges that all sustained damages.

With many roads still remaining impassable due to washed out roads, LaPointe and Frazier were not able to travel to all of the areas affected along the Cheyenne River Valley or part of the reservation. After viewing the damage accessible, LaPointe was able to provide immediate funding to help make some of the areas safe to drive.

The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe has since milled more than five miles of damaged road along BIA route 3 using some of the $300,000 the Bureau of Indian Affairs has provided.

The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe has the damaged areas listed as critical infrastructure damaged during the declared emergencies and are still waiting to hear if the damaged roads have been approved to be repaired. The funding provided by the BIA Regional office will help in those areas that have not been approved for emergency funding from Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) or Emergency Relief for Federally-owned Roads (ERFO).