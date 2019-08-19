Checkpoints aim to cut down on drinking and driving in Pine Ridge

They're cracking down on DU\I's on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

Drinking and driving remains a big problem there.

To put it in perspective, Rapid City Police made 909 DUI arrests last year.

With less than half the population, Pine Ridge Police made 789 DUI arrests.

So they'll be running checkpoints through September 2nd at the ports of entry to the reservation as part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

They say cutting down on those numbers is critical.

They say 65 people were killed in accidents from 2015 through 2018 and say at least 60 percent of those every year were due to impaired driving including 85 percent of the 18 deaths in 2015.

Trooper Tony Long Soldier says, "It's very important because we have volume of traffic accidents involving alcohol usage, unsecured occupants and just a smaller area where we have such a high number of fatalities."

Dealing with those fatal accidents leaves a real impression on the officers.

And they say their Lakota culture plays a part in wanting to bring the drunk driving problem to an end.

Trooper Jesse Red Wing says, "Here, we value our Lakota traditional ways, we as a family. And it affects our family when we lose loved ones in auto accidents. to lower those numbers, that's what we're aiming for. It affects everyone when we lose a loved one to being involved in being intoxicated and especially fatalities."

Captain of Highway Safety Ken Franks says increased penalties are helping.

He says a first offense DUI conviction gets you six months probation and a $600 fine.

He says a second offense carries a mandatory six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Possession of alcohol is illegal on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

