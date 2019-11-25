‘Charitree’ breakfast set for Sunday

The Piedmont Valley Lions Club, along with other Lions clubs, will host a charity breakfast Friday to raise holiday funds for more than 20 nonprofit agencies.

The “ChariTree Extravaganza Breakfast is from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sunday, at the Minneluzahan Senior Center, 315 North 4th Street, Rapid City.

While you have a breakfast of pancakes, eggs and sausage, you will be able to bid on decorated Christmas trees to take home.

Donations will go to:

• Youth & Family Services

• Love INC of the Black Hills

• Toys for Tots - Black Hills

• Adult Day Center of the Black Hills

• Minneluzahan Senior Center

• Baby Bunkowske Adoption Fundraiser

• Meals on Wheels Western South Dakota

• Humane Society of the Black Hills

• Black Hills Raptor Center

• Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Black Hills, Inc.

• Regional Health

• WAVI

• Community Credit Counseling

• Fork Real Community Cafe

• Black Hills Pregnancy Center

• Black Hills Area Habitat For Humanity

• Black Hills Works Prayers for Grayson aka The Pop Tab Kid Cancer Tree

• Rapid City Nikko City Sister City Association

• Feeding South Dakota

• Along with several Lion clubs

