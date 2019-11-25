‘Charitree’ breakfast set for Sunday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN/KOTA TV) – The Piedmont Valley Lions Club, along with other Lions clubs, will host a charity breakfast Friday to raise holiday funds for more than 20 nonprofit agencies.
The “ChariTree Extravaganza Breakfast is from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sunday, at the Minneluzahan Senior Center, 315 North 4th Street, Rapid City.
While you have a breakfast of pancakes, eggs and sausage, you will be able to bid on decorated Christmas trees to take home.
Donations will go to:
• Youth & Family Services
• Love INC of the Black Hills
• Toys for Tots - Black Hills
• Adult Day Center of the Black Hills
• Minneluzahan Senior Center
• Baby Bunkowske Adoption Fundraiser
• Meals on Wheels Western South Dakota
• Humane Society of the Black Hills
• Black Hills Raptor Center
• Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Black Hills, Inc.
• Regional Health
• WAVI
• Community Credit Counseling
• Fork Real Community Cafe
• Black Hills Pregnancy Center
• Black Hills Area Habitat For Humanity
• Black Hills Works Prayers for Grayson aka The Pop Tab Kid Cancer Tree
• Rapid City Nikko City Sister City Association
• Feeding South Dakota
• Along with several Lion clubs