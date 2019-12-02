Charitable family matches #GivingTuesday donations to Feeding South Dakota

Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday – all for family and friends. Now it is time to help the less fortunate on #GivingTuesday.

Feeding South Dakota will double your donations Tuesday, Dec. 3, thanks to the Paul and Mary Ellen Connelly Family. This is the fifth year that the family will match donations, dollar for dollar, up to $20,000.

Follow Feeding South Dakota’ social media channels @FeedingSD throughout the day for an additional match opportunity. Also, everyone who donates on Tuesday will receive a free Polar Camel tumbler, courtesy of a generous business in South Dakota. Go to any of our facilities in Sioux Falls, Rapid City or Pierre to pick up the tumbler.

#GivingTuesday is a global giving movement driven by individuals, families, organizations, businesses and communities in all 50 states and in countries around the world.

“Giving Tuesday is a movement to inspire generosity and importance of giving back; it’s an opportunity for Feeding South Dakota to draw attention to the hunger needs in our local communities as well as across the state,” Matt Gassen, CEO, Feeding South Dakota, said.

To GIVE on #GivingTuesday, go to www.feedingsouthdakota.org/donate now.

