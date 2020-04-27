Charges pending in fatal one-vehicle crash that killed 4-year-old

Authorities say charges are pending against the driver in a fatal one-vehicle crash near Pierre that killed a 4-year-old.

Authorities say a 2000 Nissan Maxima was traveling northbound on West Bend Road east of Pierre when it left the roadway and into the ditch. Two of the three occupants were ejected from the vehicle.

The 4-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the Pierre hospital. The 24-year-old female driver and 19-year-old male passenger received serious non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say charges are pending against the driver. None of the occupants were wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.