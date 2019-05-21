Champion barrel racer shares her shortcoming-turned-success

Amberly Snyder, a successful barrel racer from southern California, stopped in the Black Hills to share her powerful story at Sturgis Brown High School Tuesday evening.

Amberly was involved in a rollover accident that left her paralyzed but could not take her off her horse as she still competes in rodeos all across the western United States.

Amberly said she wants people, especially young people, to know that although we don't always get to choose what happens in life, we can choose what happens next.

The motivational speaker was invited by the Sturgis Ambulance Service and Black Hills Energy for EMS Week 2019.

One of Netflix's original movies, "Walk-Ride-Rodeo," depicts the true-life story of Snyder at 19, after she is left paralyzed along a Wyoming State Road.

The film was shown to community members on Monday.