Center for Prevention of Child Maltreatment and sexual abuse survivor aim to end child abuse in South Dakota

"Child abuse does not know zip code it does not know economics, it knows pain and hurt. " Jolene Loetscher

Center for Prevention of Child Maltreatment and Jolene's Law has a 10-year plan to end sexual child abuse and maltreatment.

" The goal is to breakdown the styles of work that are happening across the state so we can work together to make a stronger South Dakota." Carrie Sanderson director center prevention child maltreatment

Jolene's law was signed by former Governor Dennis Daugaard in 2014 -- and named after Jolene Loetscher, a survivor of sexual abuse as a child.

"To know that it was a symbol of putting purpose to my pain and it may be my name but it is the story of 4,000 kids every year in this state." Loetscher

Jolene's Law helped put an end to statute of limitations on many rape cases -- and with CPCM the new goal is to end abuse altogether.

" We are going to protect our children and our families and we are going to end child abuse, and this a really big huge statement to make." added, Loetscher

The ten-year plan by CPCM will involve the cooperation of 30 agencies throughout the state coming together as one, for one common goal, and for one survivor, a simple message.

" I never want someone to have that behind their name, I never want another child to say that happened to me." says, Loetscher