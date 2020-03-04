Celebrity softball game in Wyoming for good cause

Actor Harrison Ford and rapper Kanye West will take part in a celebrity softball game for charity in Wyoming.

The game on June 13 in Cody will raise money for cancer research. Organizer Ryan Brown tells the Casper Star-Tribune other confirmed players include former Denver Broncos football players Byron Chamberlain, Spencer Larsen and Shawn Moore.

Ford is best known for his roles in the “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones” movie franchises. He has a home in Jackson. West recently bought two ranches in the Cody area and has become active in the community.

Tickets for the game and related events can be purchased for as little as $2.24.