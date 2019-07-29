Celebration of life for entrepreneurial "theator" Eric Johnson

Family, friends, and other community members gathered to pay tribute to Eric Johnson, his talents, and immeasurable contributions to the Black Hills Monday evening at the Rapid City Performing Arts Center.

Marshall "Eric" Johnson passed on February 14, 2019, in New York and his sudden death came as a shock to many.

The performer, director, and vocal coach touched lives through his acting, appearing at the Black Hills Playhosue and directing intermittingly over 40 years.

Johnson also directed the Black Hills Community Theater for a couple of years and was also involved in a lot of entrepreneurial projects including on and off-broadway.

"He was just a powerhouse. I mean he had a lot of talent. He was very generous with his time. A lot of people will remember him as a teacher and as a mentor and reached a lot of lives during his life here," said Anna Marie Thatcher, a friend of 50 years.

After a reminiscing social hour, the community gathered in the historic Rapid City Performing Arts Center Theater Johnson once called home to see some of his previous roles and selections played out.