Celebrating retirement of long serving law man--from a safe social distance: Along the Way

Normally, when a long-serving, high ranking, member of the Pennington County Sheriff's Office retires, there's a big party.

Normally, family, friends, co-workers, and fellow retirees gather to mark the milestone, share memories, and offer congratulations.

Of course, these are not normal times.

So when Captain Corey Brubakken retired recently, those festivities could not happen due to the pandemic.

But that can't stop us from celebrating his career, in this story, from a safe social distance.

Brubakken retired last week after 22 years with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, starting in patrol as a deputy, and working his way up to Captain of the Criminal Investigations Division.

"Because of my prior experience, I was given an opportunity to become an investigator, fairly early on in my career," says retired captain Corey Brubakken.

That prior experience is the 8 years he spent working as a Child Protection Social Worker for the state of South Dakota, before becoming a deputy. Brubakken's heart has always been about helping victims: helping the vulnerable.

"I worked domestic violence cases and I worked child abuse cases and any type of major type of incident I found my way into those cases as well," Brubakken says.

After a few years, he was promoted to Sergeant for a patrol shift which he says is the best job in the office. It's an opportunity to lead, while also being involved in a lot of what's going on.

Despite a career that can be rough emotionally, Brubakken chooses to be upbeat.

"If I was a bad guy I'd rather deal with a someone that wasn't upset, and bitter, and angry as opposed to somebody I might talk to and it's kind of how I want to live my life," Brubakken explains.

His career has included being a member of the Special Response Team, graduating from a 3 month course at the FBI National Academy, and for the past 7 years being in charge of the Criminal Investigations Division.

"I would hope that I treated everybody that I dealt with respect. No matter whatever you were sitting across the table from me in an interrogation, or whether you're the victim of a violent crime," the retired captain says.

Law enforcement is not always pleasant, seeing things no one should have to see, and risking their lives to protect ours. Being tough is part of the job. So, it's not often we hear about the person behind the badge. Unless, perhaps they're retiring.

"You treat people like you want to be treated. If it's your family in that situation, how would you want to be treated?," Brubakken explains.

With nothing to win, nothing to lose, and no retirement party to share it at: Brubakken has high praise for the boss.

"Sheriff Thom is a visionary. That man is blessed with seeing things that nobody can see, and they're good things," Brubakken says.

One of Thom's visions: a Victim Specialist Program, is one of the highlights of Brubakken's long career.

Brubakken was responsible for putting it together, and then launching it in 2016. The program focuses on helping victims of violent crimes.

"They hear what their needs are, and they try and help them meet those needs during the period of time in which our investigation is ongoing," Brubakken says.

But when it's all said and done, it's the people he'll miss.

"I just won't seem them everyday. It's like when you move away I suppose. You don't see those you love or care about as often, but it doesn't mean you won't remember them," he says.

They'll remember him too, and at the big party they couldn't' have, they would have said, 'Congratulations, and thanks for the memories'.

Brubakken has no immediate plans for the future, although, he's only been retired now for a few days.

