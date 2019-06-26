Catching up with the Rapid City construction kid

Most people dread the cone zone, but this Rapid City teen relishes it.

Sixteen-year-old Hayden Czerwonka is crazy for construction.

"I just wanted to learn about it. I liked construction back then. I didn't know if I actually could help them. I'm actually pretty thankful they're actually letting me do this," Hayden Czerwonka says, a Rapid City teen who volunteers his time at construction sites.

James Cleveland first met Hayden five years ago when he was paving the street on Jackson Boulevard.

"I remember him, he was just a little kid then. He had a bike, was pulling a wagon. He's been out doing construction, helping people out ever since," James Cleveland says, a heavy equipment operator at MainLine Contracting, Inc.

Hayden volunteers his time to learn the ins and outs of the construction industry: clearing off rocks, moving boards, and putting up cones and caution tape.

"He's a good kid. He's real helpful around here. He picks up stuff for us. He's just a really good kid," Cleveland says.

The South Dakota Department of Labor expects the business of building to grow by seven percent in the next seven years.

"When I'm 18, I could actually work on the construction, actually get paid for it. If I work on the construction project, I'd actually know what to do," Czerwonka says.

Hayden hopes to eventually become an engineer and create his own construction company.