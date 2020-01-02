Cash pours into President Trump’s re-election war chest

President Donald Trump's campaign says it raised $46 million in the last quarter of 2019 and had $102.7 million on hand as the election year begins.

The sum far exceeds what Democratic candidates have reported so far for the quarter.

Tens of millions of dollars are expected to have been raised by the Republican National Committee and other affiliated groups, which will report their finances later this month. The Trump campaign's haul was bolstered by bumper fundraising days surrounding the president's impeachment by the House last month.

The campaign says the investigation and subsequent vote have motivated the supporters to rally around Trump.

Joe Biden's presidential campaign says it raised $22.7 million in the final quarter of 2019. That came hours after businessman and Democratic rival Andrew Yang announced he had collected more than $16.5 million over the same period.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders also said Thursday that he took in more than $34.5 million from October through December, showing a recent heart attack hasn't slowed his fundraising prowess. A day earlier, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg announced he'd raised $24.7 million.

