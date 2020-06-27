Care& Share food drive shows community support

The members of Rushmore Noon Optimist Club didn't seem to mind the heat of the noon, sitting by the Safeway on Mountain View Road in Rapid City on Saturday-- they were doing a food drive for Church Response which feeds about 500 families in the area. The club thought doing an outdoor food drive with their masks on would be a good way to give back to the community while being cautious.

Don Stover with the club said, with the high temperature outside, he thought it could be a slow day, but said the support has been great.

"So far it's been overwhelming," Stover said, "We ran out of space on our trailer we carry this in. Now I'm reaching out to people to help us carry the food back."

Even with the high temperature, people were seen driving by and unloading food items to donate. The club members patiently waited by the parking lot and assisted food drop off from 8:30 AM to 5pm on Saturday.

