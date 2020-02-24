Car hits crowd at Carnival procession in Germany; several injured

German police say a car has slammed into a crowd at a Carnival procession in a town, injuring several people.

Police say a large number of police are at the scene in Volkmarsen, about 175 miles southwest of Berlin, and the driver is under arrest.

Local media reported at least a dozen injuries, including children, but police couldn’t immediately confirm the information.

Police say they have not received reports of any deaths, and don’t have a specific number of injuries yet. They say it is too early to say what caused the car to crash into the crowd.

The crash came amid the height of Germany’s celebration of Carnival. Police shut down the area to allow emergency crews to deal with Monday’s crash.

Police say they couldn’t immediately provide further details and urged people not to spread “unconfirmed reports” about the crash.

