A man driving east bound on West Flormann street struck a fence and then ran into a house shortly before 4 p.m.

The people inside the house were not injured, but were startled by the noise and ran outside.

According to police, the driver of the car had a medical issue causing the man to lose control of the car. They are still investigating.

Right now, the owners of the house are trying to cover the hole in the damage in case of rain.