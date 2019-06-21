Canine for a day brings along new opportunities

Bring your dog to work day is pawsitively great, especially for Rapid City police and dogs at the humane society.

Tails were wagging for Harley today, The honorary canine of the day.

Every other Friday the police department teams up with the Humane Society of the Black Hills.

The program gives the dogs the full experience of what it's like to be a part of the force.

Officers take the dogs with them and show them their everyday duties.

They then head to local parks where they teach the dogs how to patrol.

"I've got officers lining up at the door to be a part of this program. So we're getting quite a big amount of officers that want to be a part of the canine for a day program. So it's working out great," says public information officer for Rapid City Police Department, Brendyn Medina.

The partnership is approaching the two months mark, and Medina says that the majority of the dogs ended up getting adopted through the program.

