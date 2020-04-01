Candidates are set for Rapid City Council ahead of municipal election

Candidates for Rapid City's five city council wards are locked in.

Four current council members have turned in petitions for reelection: Ritchie Nordstrom (Ward Two), Chad Lewis (Ward Three), John Roberts (Ward Four) and Laura Armstrong (Ward Five). Ward One council member Becky Drury is not seeking re-election.

Armstrong and Nordstrom are unchallenged. Ward One and Ward Three will have multiple candidates seeking. The candidate receiving the most votes in the multiple-candidate wards will be declared the winner. There will be no runoff elections.

Candidates who have filed petitions for the municipal election on Tuesday, June 2:

Ward 1:

- Patrick Jones

- Robert Overturf

- Vince Vidal

Ward 2:

- Ritchie Nordstrom

Ward 3:

- Chad Lewis

- Jerry Wright

- Jason Salamun

Ward 4:

- John Roberts

- Walt Swan, Jr.

Ward 5:

- Laura Armstrong

Voter registration deadline is May 18. Early voting will begin on April 17 and end at 5 p.m. on June 1.

Candidates must file a Statement of Financial Interest within 15 days after filing their nominating petitions, and must also file a Statement of Organization for a Candidate Campaign Committee not later than 15 days after becoming a candidate. All required forms must be filed with the Rapid City Finance Office.

Candidates elected June 2 will take office at the July 6 Rapid City Council meeting.