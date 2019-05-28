Candidate form for Meade County school board held in Sturgis

Six candidates are running for 3 seats on the Meade County School Board if elected the candidates will serve a 3-year term.

The candidates answered a list of prepared questions from the moderator as well as questions from those who attended.

Despite this being the only election on the ballot community members filled up the 2nd floor of the Commissioners office.

"Lots of times school board elections are not paid attention to, especially since because they are not part of another larger election, but they are important for what they do." Says Francie Ruebel-Alberts

Polls up at 7 in the morning and run until 7 PM. Election day is set for June 4th.