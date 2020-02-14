Camping this summer in SD? Reservations now open!

Campers can begin making reservations for summer stays in South Dakota State Parks.

Feb. 15 was the first day to make camping reservations for a Friday, May 15 arrival. May 15 is the State Parks' open house weekend and traditional kick-off to the summer season.

Reservations for other summer dates will follow in succession, becoming available 90 days before arrival. Over 40 parks offer camping reservations on the 90-day schedule. The exception is Custer State Park, which offers reservations one year before arrival.

State Parks Director Scott Simpson encourages campers to keep an eye on the calendar and make reservations for camping trips as soon as possible. Memorial Day reservations open Feb. 22 for a Friday arrival, and campers can reserve for Father's Day weekend starting March 21.

"The sooner you can plan your camping trip, the better," said Simpson. "Campsites at popular parks go quickly."

Campsites become available at 6 a.m. Mountain Time on the first day of the 90-day window, but reservations for available campsites can be made until the day you arrive. The 90-day window calendar can be found here.

Reservations can be made 24 hours a day, both online and by calling 1-800-710-2267. Taxes and reservation fees may apply.