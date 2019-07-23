Campers already arriving at the Buffalo Chip

We are 10 days away from the official start of the Sturgis motorcycle rally but for a man from Wyoming he has already set up his camp.

Earl McDonald has been coming to the Buffalo Chip for 30 years and has been set up in nearly the same area for camping for 18 years.

McDonald who is retired has Sturgis and the Chip, in particular, is a fixture in his summer vacation spot.

Why set up so early and be in the same area? For McDonald, it is all about relationships.

"We will have plenty of time to visit with the people who do come in they know where we are at. Where we always are, so they have plenty of time to come around and catch up. The only time you see people is once a year and this happens to be it." says Earl McDonald

McDonald added that the Chip is his own personal version of Mecca