Campbell's defense expert tried to review victim's school records

Michael Gavin Campbell is charged with alternative counts of first and second degree murder in the shooting death of 16-year old Shayne Ritthaler of Moorcroft outside of Sturgis last October. He's pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity to the charges.

The expert testifying today is a psychologist based in Box Elder and is requesting to see the school records of the victim, including her grades. The expert says the victim's school records will help assess Campbell's action on the day of the shooting. However, the expert has not asked for Campbell's school records. Judge Kevin Krull says the request lacks a clear reason and ruled to quash the subpoena on the victim's records. Cambell's attorney is looking to have the case heard in juvenile court.