Campbell County officials will host livestream to address COVID-19 concerns

Community members and leaders are hosting a virtual livestream at New Life Gillette Church for Campbell County residents on Sunday, Mar. 22 at 6 p.m. The livestream will feature a panel that will address concerns and answer questions about COVID-19.

The livestream can be accessed here: live.newlifegillette.com .

The Town Hall will gather members of the medical community, local government and Campbell County School District together.

Confirmed members of the panel include:

D.G. Reardon – Chairman of the Board of County Commissioners

Dr. Attila Barbas – Chief Medical Officer and Urologist at Campbell County Health

Dr. Nahida Khan – Geriatrics and Internal Medicine

The panel will be moderated by Mike Wilson – New Life Gillette Church Lead Pastor.

Only members of the press, who show no signs of illness, are allowed to attend and must practice social distancing. Only one press pass will be given per organization.