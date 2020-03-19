Campbell County libraries close, but still offer services

In light of health and safety concerns for library staff and patrons regarding the spread of COVID-19, the Executive Board of Campbell County Public Library System voted to close Campbell County Public Library and Wright Branch Library until further notice.

Staff at the libraries will continue to work behind closed doors by answering questions from phone calls, organizing holds and work curbside for pick-ups and drop-offs.

Patrons can place holds on items from the libraries’ website or from the WYLDcat app on their phone or tablet. Once patrons place a hold, they are asked to call the respective library for a pickup time.

Children, teens and adults who need help with readers’ advisory, technology or finding answers to other questions can call the library from the hours below and library staff will help however possible.

Campbell County Public Library phone hours:

- (307) 682-3223

- Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

- Friday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

- Sunday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Wright Branch Library phone hours:

- (307) 464-0500

- Monday, Tuesday & Thursday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

- Wednesday & Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

- Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Interlibrary loan services are suspended until further notice and loan periods for all library materials are extended until June 1.

Many services your library provides are accessible. All you need is your library card number and PIN. Go to the libraries’ website and look for the Digital Library tab and the Resources tab to get started. If you need help, you can also call the libraries’ during the hours listed above.

The libraries hope to reopen on Monday, April 6 but will monitor the situation and adjust accordingly.