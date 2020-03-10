CWD is being found in new areas

In the beginning of March Last, South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks held their annual meeting and one topic was at the forefront of the conversation, Chronic Wasting Disease.

29 animals tested positive for the disease in 8 additional counties across South Dakota and at least ten of those new positives were in Meade County and another nine in Tripp County.

Also during the meeting, the commission decided to repeal the Custer State Park mandatory testing on elk and deer and this fall new areas will be tested to check on the spread of CWD

Wildlife biologist Steve Griffin says the new endemic areas have made some changes to the testing procedures.

"It's basically a transportation rule where if you take an animal out of an endemic area it has to be disposed of in a landfill or through proper channels and that will affect taxidermists, processors, and the hunters," said Griffin. "So they can take it back to domiciles, taxidermists, or processors but the carcass from those endemic areas has to go into a landfill to be disposed of properly."

Starting July first when this rule goes into place, the eight new endemic areas will be added to the list.