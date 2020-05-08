COVID cases up as South Dakota focuses testing around Sioux Falls

There are 239 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota in the last day but it is not a spike; rather an expected outcome following the testing of more than 2,500 people connected to a Sioux Falls packing plant.

Minnehaha County had 202 of the new coronavirus cases; with nearby Lincoln accounting for another nine. Earlier this week, South Dakota began testing Smithfield Foods workers and their family members because the meat processing plant was a hot spot for infections.

West River still remains relatively quiet with just one each in Pennington, Todd and Meade counties.

No new deaths have been reported in the state.

South Dakota now has 3,144 positive infections, with 1,044 of those cases active. About two thirds of people infected have recovered; 41 of them reported in the last day.

