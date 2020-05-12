COVID-19 takes 5 more lives East River as Pennington County cases rise

South Dakota reports that five more people in Minnehaha County have died due to COVID-19 while Pennington County's infections rise to 32.

Of the 39 deaths in the state, 34 are in Minnehaha County. Minnehaha also accounts for 26 of the 49 new coronavirus confirmed cases across the state.

Pennington County's spike came as the Oyate Health Center in Rapid City (formerly Sioux San Hospital) reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 in just more than a week.

The number of active cases of the virus are down. As of Tuesday morning, there were 1,315 active infections; a drop of 78 from Monday. There are still 74 people hospitalized however.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.

