COVID-19 spreads into more West River counties

South Dakota reports 12 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including two each in Pennington and Lawrence counties.

With the new cases, the level of community transmission or impact is moderate for Pennington, Lawrence and Todd counties. Beadle and Minnehaha are still the only South Dakota counties where community transmission is substantial. Minnehaha has 18 cases and Beadle has 16.

The novel coronavirus has spread to 19 of South Dakota’s 66 counties.

The state now has 58 positive cases, with just 20 tests pending and 2,387 negative results. Of the positive cases, 21 people have recovered. The state still just has the one death, a Pennington County man in his 60 with underlying health issues.

Gov. Kristi Noem has a COVID-19 news conference at 12:30 p.m. (MDT).


