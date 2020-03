COVID-19 prompts stores to dedicate time for seniors to shop

Many grocery stores are reserving times for seniors and others more susceptible to COVID-19 to shop.

Here is a list of stores we know have dedicated shopping times. It is not all-inclusive so please check your store’s Facebook page or website for any possible last-minute changes.

Some stores reserve time just for seniors 60 and older, others include pregnant women and people who are immunocompromised.

• Dollar General (seniors) – 8-9 a.m., daily

• Family Fair (seniors, pregnant and immunocompromised) – 7-9 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays

• Safeway (seniors, pregnant and immunocompromised) – 7-9 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays

• Target (seniors) – 8-9 a.m., Wednesdays

• Walmart (seniors) – 6-7 a.m., Tuesdays (an hour before store’s normal opening)

• Timmons Market Rapid City (seniors) - 7-8 a.m., daily