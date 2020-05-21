COVID-19 positive child forces a Wyoming daycare to close

A child testing positive for the coronavirus has prompted the closure of a Casper daycare center and the testing of 32 employees and children.

Meanwhile, 265 staff members and residents of a Casper long-term care facility will be tested and quarantined after a case was found there.

Casper-Natrona County Health Department officials say tests from both facilities will be prioritized, and results will take 24 hours or longer. The cases occurred amid a surge of new cases in the Casper area over the last week.

The area had no new cases in the three weeks before that. The Casper Star-Tribune reports health officials have ordered all children associated with the daycare to quarantine for two weeks.