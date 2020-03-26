COVID-19 pandemic will strain SD’s budget

South Dakota lawmakers will meet (by phone) with the governor Thursday night in an effort to map out changes the state has to make due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will be dealing with the state budget which has dramatically changed in recent days with the lack of revenue coming in to the state to help take care of people through this crisis,” Gov. Kristi Noem said.

The budget is just one area the governor and lawmakers will look at. They will also talk about passing other legislation needed to respond to the virus and care for its victims.

Noem did not go into details at her Thursday news conference but did say some of the bills would deal with the response to COVID-19 and the authority the governor has; economics; resources the state has that can be used to help businesses and families; and how upcoming local and state elections will be conducted.

