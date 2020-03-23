COVID-19 is now in 10 South Dakota counties

South Dakota now has 28 cases of COVID-19 in 10 counties and that number is expected to grow.

Beadle County is now the hardest hit by the coronavirus, with 12 positive cases, including a state representative from Huron, Rep. Bob Glanzer (R-District 22). Monday, Gov. Kristi Noem admitted that the virus is now “community spread” in that county.

The state Public Health Laboratory still has 265 test samples pending; and private labs have several thousand as well. The state Department of Health website shows that another 762 people have tested negative for COVID-19.

South Dakota still has only one death; with six people reportedly already recovered from the coronavirus. Here is a breakdown of COVID-19 cases by county of residence (note that the Pennington County resident was in Davison County when diagnosed and subsequently died.

• Beadle – 12

• Bon Homme - 1

• Brown – 1

• Charles Mix – 1

• Codington – 1

• Davison – 2

• Hughes – 1

• Lyman – 1

• McCook – 2

• Minnehaha – 5

• Pennington – 1

Most of the people infected are in their 50s (eight) and 60s (six). But another 13 are younger, even two cases younger than 19. Also, 17 of 28 COVID-19 patients are men.

