COVID-19 infects residents, staff at Sioux Falls nursing home

UNDATED (AP) – A Sioux Falls nursing home has confirmed eight cases of COVID-19 among residents and employees.

The Good Samaritan Village on Thursday said that five residents and two employees at its skilled nursing facility have tested positive for COVID-19 along with one employee in its assisted living facility.

The Good Samaritan Society made the announcement after the Argus Leader received a tip about a possible confirmed case.

A spokesman for Sanford Health says the organization is working closely with the South Dakota Department of Health to ensure its response plan “meets the needs of this rapidly changing situation."

