COVID-19 drive-thru opened Monday morning in Rapid City

Monday morning, Monument Health combined their nurse triage call center with their new COVID-19 drive-thru collection point and in the first two hours, the phones were ringing.

Stephanie Lahr, M.D. is a Chief Information Officer and Chief Medical Information Officer for Monument Health.

"We have received twenty five calls approximately in that initial time period. We have sent a small handful of people for testing and so we are seeing a great response from the community," said Lahr. "People are hearing that we have this resource available, they are calling with the right questions about symptoms to help us assess with what's happening with them, and keep them as well as the rest of the community as safe as possible."

It's designed as a drive-thru so that if someone infected was being sampled, they would be in the comfort of their car and not around anyone else.

But you can't just drive up and get swabbed.

"So if the patient meets criteria for testing we will take care of what's necessary to get the order written and communicated to our lab center," said Lahr. "That way the patient has a time specified, can go up to our drive-up location and have the appropriate testing done."

The order and pre-registration can be obtained by telephone with the COVID-19 Nurse Triage Line at 1-800-279-1466.

But because this system is new, people may experience longer wait times while trying to get into contact with a nurse.

"This is the first step of what is likely to be several for patients to be able to access care that they need, but again being able to stay home so that they remain as safe as possible, our community remains as safe as possible, our health care workers remain as safe as possible," said Lahr.

After the testing is done, Monument Health has two carriers that go to Pierre every day to give the samples to the only place that can test for COVID-19.