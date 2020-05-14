COVID-19 deaths continue to rise in Minnehaha County

Four more people have died due to COVID-19, according to the Thursday report by South Dakota's Department of Health.

The deaths were reported in Minnehaha County; which has 38 of the state's 43 fatalities. Minnehaha also accounts for half of the new cases; while Tripp County recorded its first infection.

The number of people confirmed with the coronavirus continues to climb; including in Pennington County. The state had 60 new cases for a total of 3,792. Pennington added four new infections. The county now has 40; the fifth highest number in the state.

After a rise earlier in the week, South Dakota's active virus infections went down Wednesday. There are now 1,312 people currently fighting COVID-19.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.

