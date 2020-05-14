COVID-19 deaths continue to rise in Minnehaha County

South Dakota COVID-19 infections continue to rise; four more people have died. (MGN)
PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN/KOTA TV) - Four more people have died due to COVID-19, according to the Thursday report by South Dakota's Department of Health.

The deaths were reported in Minnehaha County; which has 38 of the state's 43 fatalities. Minnehaha also accounts for half of the new cases; while Tripp County recorded its first infection.

The number of people confirmed with the coronavirus continues to climb; including in Pennington County. The state had 60 new cases for a total of 3,792. Pennington added four new infections. The county now has 40; the fifth highest number in the state.

After a rise earlier in the week, South Dakota's active virus infections went down Wednesday. There are now 1,312 people currently fighting COVID-19.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.

Read the original version of this article at www.kotatv.com.

 