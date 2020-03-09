COVID-19 concerns prompt Oglala Sioux Tribe to limit government travel

The Oglala Sioux Tribe is now limiting travel by tribal employees due to concerns over COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

A letter posted on the OST Facebook page states that tribal employee travel is suspended except for “essential governmental purposes,” and then that travel has to be approved by the president, Julian Bear Runner.

The tribe is also requesting that the general public refrain from visiting the reservation until the travel ban is lifted.

Tribal government agencies will have an emergency meeting Monday to discuss the actions.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.

