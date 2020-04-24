COVID-19 claims a 10th victim in South Dakota

A person in Jerauld County has died due to COVID-19 as Gov. Kristi Noem extends an emergency executive order to attempt to protect vulnerable people in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties.

There are 84 new infections in the state, 71 reported in Minnehaha County. Minnehaha has the bulk of South Dakota’s coronavirus infections, 1,707 as reported Friday morning. Lincoln County is a distant second with 116.

The governor’s executive order requires certain people in those two counties to stay at home unless they work in an essential job; or they need to run essential errands. The order affects people 65 and older; and anyone who has serious underlying medical conditions such as a compromised immune system, diabetes, heart disease or obesity.

South Dakota now has 2,040 people who tested positive for COVID-19. More than half of them (1,190) have recovered but 61 people are still hospitalized. So far, South Dakota has only had 124 hospitalized due to the coronavirus. Once again, no new cases were reported West River.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.

