COVID-19 claims 4 more people in Minnehaha County

South Dakota reports four more deaths due to COVID-19; state toll now at 17. (MGN)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 10:34 AM, Apr 30, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN/KOTA TV) - Four more people in Minnehaha County reportedly died due to COVID-19, bringing South Dakota's death toll to 17.

South Dakota now has 2,449 coronavirus cases overall; an increase of 71 in the last day. Fifty-four of those cases were in Minnehaha County, still the epicenter for the virus.

West River, a new case was reported in Stanley County which now has seven infections.

The number of people hospitalized with coronavirus has gone up to 76; while the number of people who recovered is now at 1,573.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.

Read the original version of this article at www.kotatv.com.

 