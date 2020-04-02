COVID-19 cases rising in South Dakota, Wyoming

South Dakota is starting to see a steeper climb in the number of people infected by COVID-19; with 36 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, South Dakota had 165 positive cases of the novel coronavirus.

There are 17 people currently in the hospital due to the virus; with another 57 people who have recovered. No new deaths were reported. A Pennington County resident was the first death; the second reported Wednesday in Beadle County.

Pennington County now has six COVID-19 cases; with one person hospitalized. Lawrence County has climbed to nine; with three hospitalized. Lawrence County is now listed as an area with substantial community spread of COVID-19. Pennington is moderate for community spread, according to the South Dakota Department of Health website.

More data on South Dakota COVID-19 cases can be found by clicking on the South Dakota Department of Health website.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, Wyoming records 150 positive cases of COVID-19; with 10 in Sheridan County and six in Campbell County.

Laramie County continues to be the hot spot with 36 confirmed virus victims; followed by Teton with 29 and Fremont at 26.

So far, 31 people have recovered; and Wyoming has not had a death attributed to the virus.

People can get more detailed information on Wyoming’s COVID-19 situation by going to the Wyoming Department of Health.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control or your state department of health website.

