COVID-19 cases rise slowly in South Dakota

South Dakota has seven new cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of positive cases to 108; with 12 people hospitalized.

The good news is that the number of cases remains relative low and 44 people have already recovered from the virus.

The hike in COVID-19 continues to be East River. West River cases remain the same. One change however, is the Butte County case is now listed in Lawrence County.

While globally more men fall victim to COVID-19 than women, in South Dakota it is almost evenly spread; 56 men and 52 women contracted the virus. When it comes to age, the majority of cases are people in their 40s to 60s. South Dakota still has just one death.

