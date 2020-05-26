COVID-19 active cases down in South Dakota

There are 67 new cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota but no new deaths were reported Tuesday morning.

The state now has 4,653 confirmed infections; 1,075 of which are active. The active cases are down because more people have recovered from the virus, 3,528 so far.

Pennington recorded six new infections to bring the county's total to 162.

Statewide, deaths remain at 50.

You can view more complete data at the South Dakota Department of Health website link below.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.