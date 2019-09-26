CDC: Deer with TB can transmit bacteria to humans

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a warning this month that deer with tuberculosis can transmit the bacteria to humans.

The report, which was issued Sept. 20, stems from a case in Michigan where a man who had no exposure to people with tuberculosis was diagnosed with the disease caused by Mycobacterium bovis.

The CDC says the man was a regular hunter in the area for more than two decades.

“The patient had rheumatoid arthritis and was taking 5 mg prednisone daily; he had no history of travel to countries with endemic tuberculosis, no known exposure to persons with tuberculosis, and no history of consumption of unpasteurized milk,” the CDC report said.

The CDC says to prevent exposure to Mycobacterium bovis, “hunters are encouraged to use personal protective equipment while field-dressing deer.”

Wildlife experts suggest wearing gloves while handling uncooked meat.

Copyright 2019 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.