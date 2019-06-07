Butte County teen reported missing

An endangered missing advisory has been issued for a Butte County teen who disappeared Thursday afternoon.

Kalin Taylor Fox, 17, was last seen Thursday, 3:45 p.m. near Belle Fourche. The teen reportedly has no known mode of transportation and may be on foot.

According to the alert, “Kalin has been despondent and is without required medications and is considered endangered.”

Kalin is a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds. He has brown eyes, wavy ear-length brown hair, and pierced ear. He was last seen wearing a gray striped shirt and black sweat pants.

Anyone who has seen Kalin or has information on his whereabouts can contact the Butte County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 892-3324.

