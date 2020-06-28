Businesses rely on social media to market this summer

Summer 2020 looks different not only for tourists but also the businesses that rely on tourism season.

The pandemic caused many changes for businesses.

Marketing strategies being just one of those changes.

"We are putting more emphasis on Instagram and Facebook and we're trying to get our events always up to date in the Rapid City Journal, and Visit Rapid City, and the South Dakota Public Broadcasting. We're really just trying to make sure that everything that we're doing down here is getting put out on those platforms since everybody is kind of at-home scrolling on their phone or on the computer," said Emily Harris, Hay Camp events coordinator.

Although marketing on social media isn't new, businesses are relying on it more often to get the word out to the community.

"The Facebook pages are helping us with more customers and I know that our customers share our page to other pages so that helps a lot. The more shares I get the better off we are," said Stacey Livermont, Piesano's Pacchia owner. "I post every morning on Facebook."

Businesses utilize websites like BlackHillsStore.com which offers coupons or discounts to restaurants and attractions around the Black Hills.

"We've all been home so much more now and so people are looking for deals and people are looking for support and ways they can help local businesses here," said Brad "Murdoc" Jurgensen, The HomeSlice Group. "I think it's been a measurable impact on the tourism business, I think it's a team effort, I think everybody is doing what they can to all support the local tourism businesses."

Although tourism season here in South Dakota is quite different from other years, businesses are adjusting to the current climate to bring people in.